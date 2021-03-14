Man accused of contractor fraud in multiple parishes is arrested

A man accused of contractor fraud in multiple parishes has been arrested.

Lafayette Parish Correctional Center records show that Kermit "Joey" Leger, 43, of Washington, was booked on last week.

Leger was booked with felony theft, multiple counts of contractor fraud and home improvement fraud, as a fugitive, on multiple warrants, and has holds on him from Acadia, Calcasieu, Iberia, St. Martin and St. Mary parishes, the records show.

We've reached out to those parishes to see what charges he's wanted on.

In Acadia Parish, he's wanted for Two counts of Contractor Fraud.

In St. Mary Parish, he's wanted for Residential Contractor Fraud (felony).

In Iberia Parish, he's wanted for contractor fraud over $5000.

Records in the Lafayette Parish Courthouse show that Leger was named in a bill of information last summer. He is accused of two counts of felony theft. In one case, he's accused of stealing more than $5,000 but less than $25,000 from a woman in November 2019. In the other, he's accused of stealing more than $1,000 and less than $5,000 in February 2020.

He was booked on the charges in July 2020, released on bond, and then failed to show up for his October arraignment, the records show. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

