KATC's Investigative Team Honored with a Regional Murrow Award for "Body of Evidence"

KATC is a recipient of a regional Edward R. Murrow award in connection with a investigative report titled "Body of Evidence." In that story, KATC's Jim Hummel examines permits issued for cremations of homicide victims in Louisiana, despite a law that prohibits that. This report has also been awarded a regional Emmy Award for Investigative Reporting.

Click here to read/watch the full report.

This is the third regional Edward R. Murrow award won by KATC's Investigative team. In 2020, we were honored with two in connection with "The List," a series of reports on the church sex abuse crisis. "The List" was also awarded a regional Emmy Award for "News Special" following our half-hour report.

KATC’s region includes television stations in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The regional winners will now advance to the National Murrow Award competition, which will be presented in New York this October.

The RTDNA honors outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism, and the awards are given to organizations who demonstrate and embody the standards Edward R. Murrow set for broadcast journalism. To see the full list of winners, click here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel