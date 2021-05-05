Judge hears witness testimony in Ian Howard case

LAFAYETTE, La. — A district court judge heard testimony Wednesday from witnesses from both the state and the defense during a hearing for the man accused of gunning down a Lafayette Police officer and wounding three others in 2017.

Both state prosecutors and defense attorneys for Ian Howard called several witnesses to take the stand before 15th Judicial District Judge Valerie Gotch Garrett to testify.

Howard, 31, is accused of shooting two men at the Big Boyz store on Moss Street in Lafayette. He then fled the scene in his vehicle but returned multiple times, prosecutors allege.

When Cpl. Michael Middlebrook arrived at the scene, Howard had allegedly armed himself with a second gun and shot the officer from inside the store, and he shot at a second responding officer as he fled the scene, prosecutors claim in court filings.

Body cam footage of the responding Lafayette Police officers taken at the scene of the shooting was also shown to the judge.

The first witness called by the state to take the stand was Sgt. Bridget Karn with the Lafayette Police Department who said that her body cam was not on at the time of the shooting, but said that when she arrived, Middlebrook was already dead.

Karn said that she spoke with the manager of the store where the shooting took place, and followed where Howard had allegedly fled.

The next witness was Cpl. Paul Crozier with LPD, who testified about his body cam footage of the shooting.

During his body cam footage, which was not shown directly to the court's audience, Crozier can be heard asking someone to identify the suspect.

On Crozier's footage, a voice perceived to be Howard, can be heard saying, “It wasn’t me; it’s a black guy.”

Defense attorney Elliot Brown then asked Crozier, “Did you seek to get any information?”

“Not to my knowledge,” responded Crozier.

Brown then asked, “Any intentions to ask him about the crime?”

Crozier said, “No.”

Also in the body cam video, a voice perceived to be Howard can be heard continuously saying, "water, water, water."

Assistant District Attorney Alan Haney, asked Crozier if it was possible if Howard was trying to distract the officers. Crozier said it was.

The third witness to take the stand Wednesday was Cpl. Joshua Stelly with LPD as his body cam footage of the incident was shown before the judge.

In his video, Stelly appears to start running towards the alleged suspect, Howard. Stelly is also heard yelling to him saying, “Put your f***ing hands up!”

Stelly then tells Haney at this point in the footage, "Officer down. They are looking for a suspect. Yes, dangerous situation.”

Stelly also says Howard was not showing his hands, and that he could not see what was underneath him.

Stelly was asked if Howard was talking to officers. He said "Yes. (He was) saying statements, like 'water water water.' But they were not in response to any questions."

Howard is also apparently heard in this footage saying, “He tried to rob my car, then shot a police officer.”

All three officers have said that Howard was not read his Miranda Rights. They also say that Howard was not properly handcuffed, because he was handcuffed in front of his body. He was also beaten in the head with a flash flight.

Stelly testified that Howard was still not being compliant, but said that he was bleeding from the head.

Stelly also testified that Howard continued to say, "It wasn’t me, it was a black guy in a black shirt." But, no officer got off of him and asked him questions.

At one point in the video, Stelly testifies that a Sgt. Thibodeaux said, “You should have shot the suspect if you knew it was him.”

Stelly also testified that he said in a statement it seemed as if Howard was under the influence of something because “he kept saying, 'water, water, water.' (That) was not normal.”

Haney then redirected by asking, "Why would you say, 'I will shoot you?'"

Stelly responded, “You use verbal commands to get them to comply.”

"Did that comment work?" Haney asked. "Did he comply?

“No,” Stelly answered.

The court will hear testimony from another four witnesses later in the day.

So far, all witnesses have described the scenario as dangerous, and have also said there was not the time to read Howard his rights and ask questions. They have said that Howard was not coherent and would possibly not understand. They say that he was also forcefully resisting arrest.

Howard, has two pending cases against him: a first-degree murder case in the Oct. 1, 2017 shooting death of Lafayette Cpl. Michael Middlebrook - for which prosecutors intend to pursue the death penalty - and in a separate case, three charges of attempted first-degree murder that involve the other alleged victims.

A district judge set a trial date of April 25, 2022 for Howard's attempted murder charges.

