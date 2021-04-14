Former juvenile probation officer booked with child porn

A Lafayette man has been arrested on possession of child pornography charges; KATC has learned he's a current state employee and former juvenile probation officer.

Jody Osmer, 36, is facing seven charges of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13. He remained in the parish jail this morning, with bond set at $70,000 for his release.

State officials confirm that Osmer is currently an employee of the state Department of Child and Family Services; he works in an economic stability office. That's the office that handles TANF and SNAP, officials say. We've asked if his arrest has impacted his employment and we're told that no information can be released at this time as it is a personnel matter.

Online records indicate that, in 2017, Osmer was a Probation and Parole Officer for the state's Office of Juvenlie Justice. We reached out to the OJJ this morning, and Beth Touchet-Morgan, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the office, told us that he was a probation officer several years ago. We're waiting for the dates of his employment there.

The Attorney General's Cyber Crime Unit says the investigation is ongoing; anyone with information regarding Osmer should call the unit's toll-free hotline at 1-800-256-4506 or their local police department.