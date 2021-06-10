Juvenile curfew revised for St. Martinville due to increase in gun violence

SAINT MARTINVILLE — The St. Martinville City Council has issued a revised juvenile curfew for the city.

The new curfew will commence July 1, 2021.

The curfew is as follows:

9:00 pm to 6:00 am

Sunday thru Thursday

10:00 pm to 6:00 am

Friday and Saturday

This curfew change was presented to the council by Police Chief Ricky Martin due to a recent increase in gun violence at night.

"We are attempting to keep kids in the house and off of the streets at night," Chief Martin said.

Anyone under the age of 17 that is going to or from work, school activities or a family function will be instructed to go home and will not be issued a citation for violation of the curfew.

Minors accompanied by a parent or guardian are allowed to be out past curfew, Martin said.

