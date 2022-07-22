July continues on; typical chance of airmass thunderstorms this weekend

LOWS TONIGHT: MID-UPPER 70S

HIGHS SATURDAY: LOWER 90S

Welcome to the weekend!

After this morning's storms, activity has settled down nicely this afternoon.

Expect a generally quiet evening and night ahead as skies fair out late.

Very typical late July weather scenario Saturday.

We'll see hot and humid conditions as highs push into the lower 90s.

With the heating of the day and sufficient low-moisture in place, scattered showers and storms will begin to develop.

Next two days GRAF model

Not everyone gets wet, but I'd be prepared to dodge one or two downpours out there.

Very similar set-up rounding out the weekend Sunday.

Scattered storm chances will look to stick around for a good chunk of next week as tropical moisture continues to stream in from the Gulf.

At the very least, any showers we see will certainly take the edge off the heat... even if it's for a brief moment!

TROPICS are quiet and should remain that way at least thru the remainder of July.

Reminder that the peak of the hurricane season is still weeks away (mid-late August thru a good part of September).

Continue to stay with the katc storm team for the latest.

