Judice home destroyed in massive house fire

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A large house fire in Judice brought firefighters from across Lafayette Parish to the scene Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Bourque Road near Fieldspan Road, where a home became fully engulfed in flames, with thick smoke visible for miles, according to the Scott Fire Department.

Authorities said all Lafayette Parish fire tankers were called in, along with additional crews from Scott and Duson, to help battle the blaze. Fire officials say crews were eventually able to bring the fire under control, but the home was declared a total loss.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.