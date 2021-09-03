Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Sept 2 update after Ida's landfall in Lafitte-Barateria

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Lopinto, and the LASER Division took to the air today to survey the Lafitte and Barataria areas as recovery efforts continue.

Jean Lafitte Blvd. is passable to the Goose Bayou Bridge, according to their Facebook, while the south side of the bridge remains flooded, they say.

The sheriff says that the Barataria side is still holding water in many areas and is still inaccessible by vehicle due to the damage to the swing bridge.

They report that utility crews are in the area and continuing their efforts to restore services.

Follow KATC for new updates during the aftermath of Ida.

