Jefferson Parish community impacted by Ida battled 5 house fires Thursday morning

Five homes were on fire Thursday morning in the Barataria area of Jefferson Parish, officials said. Hurricane Ida destroyed the bridge that leads to the area.

The fire was on Debra Lane on the Barataria side of the canal, according to the parish spokesperson Gretchen Hirt.

Barataria residents lost their road access when a barge struck the Leo Kerner swing bridge, rendering it impassable. Since fire engines can't reach the area post-Ida, firefighters were battling the blaze by boat, according to a report from WDSU.

No casualties have been reported, Hirt said. It wasn't immediately clear what started the fire or if there were any injuries.

The fire was under control as of 8:45 A.M., Hirt said.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel