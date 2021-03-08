Welsh Police Department spotlights 2020 homicide in first Crime Watch video

The Welsh Police Department is hoping to uncover more information about an unsolved murder.

With the help of a new program called Crime Watch, the department is hoping to generate leads into the homicide of 43-year-old Quentin Green.

See the full video on the department's Facebook page.

Green was found dead in a residence on Rhorer Street in Welsh following a welfare check in February 2020.

Chief of Police Marcus Crochet says that a person of interest in the case is currently incarcerated in the Jefferson Parish Jail on unrelated charges.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Welsh Police Department at 337-734-2626.

The Crime Watch program is brand new for 2021.

Chief Crochet says the program will take place once a month and spotlight a case that has little or no information in hopes to generate leads and suspects.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel