Vehicle crash damages main water line in Lacassine, boil advisory issued

A boil advisory has been issued for some water customers in Lacassine.

Officials with Jeff Davis Water and Sewer Commission #1 say a vehicle accident damaged a water main in Lacassine resulting in the advisory.

Customers who live in the community of Lacassine, service road north of Lacassine, portions of Hwy. 90 west of Hwy. 101, portions of Hwy. 90 east of Hwy. 101 up to Community Center Road are under the boil advisory.

The boil advisory will continue through the weekend and until further notice.

