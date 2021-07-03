UPDATE: Missing Jeff Davis Parish man found safe, Silver Alert canceled

UPDATE: The Silver Alert for missing 19-year-old Morris Williams of Jeff Davis Parish has been canceled. Authorities say he has been located and is safe.

--------------

ORIGINAL STORY: Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office concerning a missing 19-year-old.

Deputies have requested assistance with locating Morris Lee Williams, who was reported missing to JDPSO.

He was last seen by family members around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning at his residence on Louisiana Highway 383 west of Kinder near Village Cemetery Road.

Troopers say he walked away from his home headed south on LA Highway 383.

Morris Williams is a 19-year-old black male with black hair in short twisted braids and brown eyes. He is approximately 5’6” tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue athletic pants and no shoes.

Troopers say Williams has a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Williams should immediately contact the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-821-2100 or local law enforcement. Inquiries should be directed to the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

--

"Silver Alert" are issued for a person with a verified mental impairment who is missing from his residence or from the supervision of his caretaker, whose whereabouts are unknown, and which poses a credible threat to the person's health and safety.

------------------------------------------------------------

