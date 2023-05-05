UPDATE: Couple indicted for murder in death of child

A Jeff Davis Parish grand jury has indicted a couple in connection with the death of a child by malnutrition.

Jennifer Ann Duhon, 41 and Adam Prevate Duhon, 41 were both indicted on a charge of second-degree murder. The case against the Duhons was presented to the grand jury by Assistant District Attorney Burleigh Doga.

The investigation began in October 2022, when Jeff Davis Sheriff's deputies were called by DCFS about their investigation into a boy who was younger than 15. The child was 42 inches tall and weighed 28 pounds when he died, and an autopsy determined he died of complications from malnutrition.

If convicted, they each face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.