Unidentified driver dies in Jennings crash after car engulfed in flames

JENNINGS, La. — On September 10, 2023, shortly after 11 am, Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash on the Interstate 10 South Frontage Road, just west of LA Hwy 26 in Jefferson Davis Parish.

The crash resulted in the death of an unidentified driver, State Police say.

According to the initial findings, the driver was operating a 2016 BMW 328 Sedan heading eastbound on I-10. TFC Derek Senegal reports that for reasons unknown, the vehicle veered off the right side of the road and entered the ditch separating the eastbound lanes from the S. Frontage Road. The BMW then crossed both lanes of the S. Frontage Road and a gully. The BMW became engulfed in flames, trapping the driver inside.

The unidentified driver (sole occupant) sustained fatal injuries as a result of the fire. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jefferson Davis Parish Coroner's Office.

Positive identification of the driver is pending. The crash remains under investigation.

Troop D has investigated 24 fatal crashes resulting in 27 fatalities in 2023.