Two teens accused in attack of four teens at Jeff Davis fairgrounds

Two teens in Jeff Davis Parish were arrested after allegedly attacking four other teens at the Jeff Davis fairgrounds.

The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office says that on Thursday night October 7, deputies working security at the Jeff Davis Fairgrounds investigated an attack on several teens. The attack was initiated by a 16 year old and an eighteen year old, they say.

Four victim’s , ages 13 -15 were identified with minor injuries.

18-year-old Treshawn Deandre Lavan was arrested and charged with simple battery. The 16 year old was also charged with simple battery and released to her guardians on citation.

Sheriff Woods asks everyone to be safe and have an enjoyable time at the annual fair. The Sheriff's office says they will have extra personnel working to ensure the safety of all who are participating in the festivities.

JDSO says that deputies working the entrances are equipped with metal detectors to identify weapons and will be searching bags. No backpacks or large bags are allowed inside the fair grounds for security purposes.

They also remind parents to speak with your children about their conduct.

Local police agencies and the Sheriff's office have received information that a group of children, both from Jennings and Welsh areas have commented on social media that they intend to start a fight, possibly involving weapons, and video it for upload to social media.

"The Sheriff's office will not tolerate any acts of violence at the event and will aggressively respond to any unruly behavior. Adults involved will be booked into parish jail, juveniles will be cited and held until parents report to the Sheriff's office."

