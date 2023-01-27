Two girls arrested in Jennings High lockdown

Two girls have been arrested in connection with threats made to Jennings High School this week.

The school was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning at about 11 a.m. after a threat was made via telephone to the school.

Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's deputies arrived to help staff conduct a sweep of the school, but they found no danger. During that sweep, two more threatening calls were made to the school.

There was an investigative team there working on the first call when those calls came in, and the calls were traced. The team identified two suspects.

The next day, the two kids were questioned with their parents and allegedly admitted to making the threats. They were both arrested and booked on charges of terrorizing.