Two adults booked in connection to death of male juvenile

On October 19, 2022, Detectives with the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office were notified by the Department of Family and Services (DCFS) of a pending investigation with their agency involving the death of a male juvenile younger than 15 years of age.

Detectives initiated a criminal investigation on October 20, 2022, and began interviewing neighbors and family members, as well as obtaining medical records.

It was learned that the child died on October 17, 2022, at Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital, Baton Rouge, LA. Hospital records indicated that the child was 42 inches tall and weighed 28 pounds at time of death, police say.

An autopsy of the child was performed on October 24,2022, with the autopsy report of January 10, 2023, provided to the Jefferson Davis Parish Coroner. The findings of the autopsy indicated the cause of death as complications from malnutrition, and the manner of death deemed a homicide, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Detectives obtained arrest warrants for both parents, Jennifer Ann Duhon, 40, and Adam Duhon, 40, who were subsequently arrested February 16, 2023, facing charges of 2nd murder of the death of the juvenile.

The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are asking if anyone has any information to contact Detective Ivey at the Sheriff’s office at (337) 821-2100.