Two adults arrested, accusing of beating juveniles with whip and bat

Two adults were arrested Sunday in Lacassine after an altercation with juveniles.

According to a Jeff Davis Sheriff's spokesman, deputies were flagged down on La. 101 at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday. They were told a fight was in progress in a ditch south of Interstate 10 near the service road.

They found several juveniles and two adults; the people tried to leave but deputies stopped them.

Deputies learned that a fight started on the river in Oberlin, and then continued until one vehicle forced another off the road, which is where deputies found them.

The two adults got out of their vehicle with a whip and a wooden bat to fight with the juveniles, deputies allege.

Raven Leigh Cole, 28, and Hunter Wayne Blanchard, 25, both of Lafayette, were booked into the parish jail.

Cole was booked with Cruelty to juveniles, Aggravated second degree battery and three counts Aggravated assault.

Blanchard was booked with Disturbing the peace by fighting, Aggravated assault, Aggravated second degree battery and Cruelty to juveniles.

As of Monday morning, both were still in the parish jail, records show.

