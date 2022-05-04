Two accused of contractor fraud in Jeff Davis Parish

Two men in Jeff Davis Parish have been arrested, accused of contractor fraud.

Deputies say on May 2, 2022, 41-year-old Willie Leger of Iowa and 50-year-old Steven Deville of Kinder were booked into the parish jail on charges of residential contractor fraud.

Officials say in November 2021, Leger accepted money on a job to repair a metal building and install doors. Detectives investigating the case discovered Leger was not licensed and had not paid for the materials to rebuild the shop.

Louisiana State Contractors board investigators assisted in the investigation and reported that Leger didn’t have the proper state license to bid on or accept the construction job.

Leger was released on bond.

In a separate incident, deputies say Deville accepted $4,400 to do a construction job and alleged did not have the proper state license to bid on or accept construction jobs. Louisiana State Contractors board investigators assisted Jeff Davis Detectives in the investigation and reported that Deville doesn’t have the proper state license.

