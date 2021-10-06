Town of Welsh schedules water shut off for residents

The Town of Welsh says they will be shutting off water throughout the town next week.

Residents will see water shut off on October 12, October 13, October 14, 2021.

The times of the shut off will be from 10:00 pm to 4:00 am each night to perform repairs.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel