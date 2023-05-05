Town of Welsh announces scheduled power outage

The Town of Welsh has announced a scheduled power outage.

The outage will take place the morning of Friday, May 12, 2023 from 12AM to 4AM.

Below are a list of areas that will be affected:

All of Palmer, Powers, Hewitt, Goodwin, Lincoln, Frances and N. Simmons Streets

Partial street outages will occur on the following streets:

1. On Hwy 90 from Hwy 99 going east to S. Joseph Street but only on the south side.

2. Nichols Street from 301 E. Nichols Street going West to Polk Street.

3. S. Adams Street from Nichols Street going south to Benoit's Repair Shop.

4. Corner of Bowers & Rhorer going east behind Oaklawn Cemetery.

5. E. South Street Hwy 99 to Water Plant.

6. Beaufort Street from 580 Beaufort Street going west to Cooper Street.

7. Naebors Street from Hwy 99 going east to Bayou Villa.

8. Surrounding areas of these streets may also be affected.

Car wash and Acadian Ambulance will be affected on E. Russell Ave.