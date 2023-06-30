Town of Welsh announces planned power outage

WELSH, La. — The Town of Welsh has announced a scheduled power outage.
The outage will take place Wednesday, July 5, 2023, from 8AM to 3PM, officials say.
Below are a list of areas that will be affected:
- McCown Road
- Frey Road east of McCown Road
- Derouen Street from 520 Derouen going east to McCown Road
- S. Joseph from Hwy 90 to Derouen Street
- Willowood Subdivision
- Naebors Street from S. Joseph going west to Bayou Villa
- Ronald Street
- Hwy 90 from S. Joseph going east to the Bayou
- Westfield Apartments