Town of Welsh announces planned power outage

Posted at 10:06 AM, Jun 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-30 11:06:24-04

WELSH, La. — The Town of Welsh has announced a scheduled power outage.

The outage will take place Wednesday, July 5, 2023, from 8AM to 3PM, officials say.

Below are a list of areas that will be affected:

  • McCown Road
  • Frey Road east of McCown Road
  • Derouen Street from 520 Derouen going east to McCown Road
  • S. Joseph from Hwy 90 to Derouen Street
  • Willowood Subdivision
  • Naebors Street from S. Joseph going west to Bayou Villa
  • Ronald Street
  • Hwy 90 from S. Joseph going east to the Bayou
  • Westfield Apartments
