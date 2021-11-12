Watch
Town of Welsh announces boil water advisory, Nov. 15

Courtesy of MGN Online
Posted at 2:35 PM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 15:35:04-05

The Town of Welsh will experience a system wide water outage, Monday, Nov. 15, starting at 10 PM and ending approximately at 2 AM.

They say it will affect everyone on the water system. At that time, they will be under a boil advisory until further notice.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

