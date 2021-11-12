Town of Welsh announces boil water advisory, Nov. 15

The Town of Welsh will experience a system wide water outage, Monday, Nov. 15, starting at 10 PM and ending approximately at 2 AM.

They say it will affect everyone on the water system. At that time, they will be under a boil advisory until further notice.

