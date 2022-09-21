Watch Now
Town of Lake Arthur under boil water advisory

Posted at 10:50 AM, Sep 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-21 11:50:33-04

The Town of Lake Arthur is under a boil water advisory until further notice.

The advisory will remain in effect until rescinded by the Water System under the State of Louisiana Department of Health.

