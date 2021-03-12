Menu

NewsJeff Davis Parish

Town of Lake Arthur shutting off water; boil advisory issued

Posted at 12:42 PM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 13:55:08-05

Water will be shut off in the Town of Lake Arthur because of a major water line break at 1:15 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021.

The town will be under a boil water advisory until further notice.

