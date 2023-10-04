Town of Lake Arthur issues boil advisory

LAKE ARTHUR, La. — The Lake Arthur Water System has experienced problems with the water supply system. Due to these problems, water from the system is of questionable microbiological quality.

Therefore, as a precautionary measure, the Town of Lake Arthur is issuing a boil advisory. This boil advisory will remain in effect until lifted by the Water System.

According to the Lake Arthur Water Facility, the system will be out of service for most of the morning or longer until repairs are completed. Check social media or call the Lake Arthur City Hall at 337-774-2211 for more information.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it to prepare or rinse food by the following methods:

Boil water in a clean container for one minute. The one-minute period begins after the water comes to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of boiled water).

Be sure to disinfect your own water before consumption until advised otherwise.

The Lake Arthur Water System will rescind this boil advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals - Office of Public Health that additional water samples collected from our water system have shown our water to be safe.