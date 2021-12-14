Tools for Schools: Jennings High School

KATC is partnering once again with Jim Olivier's Family of Companies for Tools for Schools. This week, we're off to Jennings High School.

Teacher Ashante Simmons says when she was chosen for Tools for Schools, she was really honored.

"I didn't believe anybody really paid attention to me and the work that I do with the kids. I just come to do what I love."

Simmons requested items like finger grips, headphones, which help with fine motor skills, along with other little gadgets as prizes, as Simmons is a special needs teacher.

"They always work really hard and I get to reward them with a lot of things. A lot of people forget about the special needs kids, and so it felt nice for someone to remember them and remember they're kids too, and they need gifts and rewards, and it's just nice to give them good things."

She continued, "They're gonna be so surprised and they're going to ask if it's Christmas, because every time we bring anything, 'Is this Christmas?' No, it is not Christmas, it's just because you're a good kid. Teaching means to connect with kids. And it means to make a change in someone's life. Whether it is special needs kids or even a regular kid that comes to my class. I'm a sponsor for Key Club as well, so I have a lot of different kids in my classroom and to see them interact with my class is a great experience. And I wouldn't have it any other way."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel