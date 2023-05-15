Three accused of stealing $12K worth of crawfish

JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, La. — Three men are accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of crawfish from their employer.

On May 13, 2023, Deputies were dispatched to 11000 block of David Road, Welsh, Louisiana in reference to a narcotics complaint and theft.

A farmer reported his workers were found to be in possession of drugs and had been selling the farmers crawfish after work without his knowledge or consent, according to a spokesperson for the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office.

The farmer estimated the theft of crawfish to be valued near $12,000.00.

Deputies arrested:

Erasmo Armenta Atondo, 31, of Maurice, for possession of CDS II and Theft.

Miguel Angel Garcia, 28, of Welsh, for possession of CDS II and Theft.

Jesus Salvador, 27 of Welsh, for Theft.

