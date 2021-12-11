Watch
NewsJeff Davis Parish

Actions

Teen missing from Jeff Davis Parish

items.[0].image.alt
Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office
missingg.png
Posted at 10:51 PM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 23:51:38-05

LACASSINE — Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 17-year-old girl this weekend.

Rosa Elena Oyuela Solorzano , 17, was last seen around 6 P.M. on Friday at Wooden Treasures in Lacassine.

Rosa is wearing a gray jacket with flowers on it, white shirt, grey pants, white flower croc shoes, they say.

If the public has information on Rosa Solorzano's whereabouts contact police at 337-821-2100.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.