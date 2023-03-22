Smoke testing scheduled in Elton to check sewer systems

ELTON, La. — Starting Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at 8:30 am, in the Town of Elton, the Louisiana Rural Water Association will be conducting leak tests in the sanitary sewer systems by blowing smoke into the pipes, according to Mayor Kesia Lemoine.

The smoke used in these tests is non-toxic, leaves no residuals and proposes no effects to animal and plant life.

Due to the connection of plumbing appliances to the sanitary sewer system, some of this smoke may enter occupancies if:

Vents connected to sewer pipes are inadequate, defective or improperly installed.

Traps under drains are inadequate, defective or improperly installed.

Connections of the wastewater drain system in and under buildings are damaged, defective, have plugs missing or are improperly installed.

Residents are advised that if this smoke enters a house or building, gases and odors from the sewer may also enter. This can be both unpleasant and a health hazard. Identification and correction of the source of smoke is urgently advised, authorities say.

Any defects in the pipes on private property is the responsibility of the owner.

Testing is expected to last for two to three weeks, says Mayor Lemoine.

Representatives may have to enter residents' yards in order to take photographs of where the leaks are.