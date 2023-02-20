Gas leak in Jennings; motorists urged to avoid the area

A fiber installation crew damaged a gas line in Jennings, officials say.

According to a post on the City's Facebook page, everyone is being asked to avoid the area near the intersection of North Main and Second Street.

Utility crews installing fiber optic cable to Jennings United Methodist Church punctured a gas line in the area, the post states.

Jennings Police

Jennings Police issued the following warning on their Facebook page: "We ask the public to avoid the area of North Main Street and 2nd Street as emergency crews are working on a gas leak. The Jennings Police and Fire Department are on scene making assessments."