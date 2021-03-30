Menu

Scheduled power outage for some Jeff Davis Parish residents

Posted at 9:50 AM, Mar 30, 2021
Jefferson Davis Electric Cooperative will have a scheduled outage at its Hackett Substation on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, beginning at 8:00 a.m.

The outage will last approximately four hours due to maintenance of substation equipment.

Areas that will be affected will include: Grand lake, Sweetlake, Deatonville, Big Pasture, Pine Pasture and Bell City.

