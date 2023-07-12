Watch Now
Jeff Davis Parish

Scheduled power outage announced for Town of Welsh

Posted at 2:19 PM, Jul 12, 2023
The Town of Welsh is having a scheduled power outage for Thursday night into Friday morning on July 13 and 14th from 10: 00 p. m. to 4: 00 a. m. in the following areas:

  • McCown Road
  • Florine Street
  • Frey Road east of McCown Road
  • Derouen Street from 520 Derouen going east to McCown Road
  • S. Joseph Street from Hwy 90 south to Derouen Street
  • Willowood Subdivision
  • Naebers Street from S. Jospeh Street going west to Bayou Villa
  • Ronald Street
  • Hwy 90 from South Joseph going east to the Bayou
  • Westfield Apartments

