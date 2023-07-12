Scheduled power outage announced for Town of Welsh

The Town of Welsh is having a scheduled power outage for Thursday night into Friday morning on July 13 and 14th from 10: 00 p. m. to 4: 00 a. m. in the following areas:
- McCown Road
- Florine Street
- Frey Road east of McCown Road
- Derouen Street from 520 Derouen going east to McCown Road
- S. Joseph Street from Hwy 90 south to Derouen Street
- Willowood Subdivision
- Naebers Street from S. Jospeh Street going west to Bayou Villa
- Ronald Street
- Hwy 90 from South Joseph going east to the Bayou
- Westfield Apartments
------------------------------------------------------------
