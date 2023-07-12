Scheduled power outage announced for Town of Welsh

The Town of Welsh is having a scheduled power outage for Thursday night into Friday morning on July 13 and 14th from 10: 00 p. m. to 4: 00 a. m. in the following areas:

McCown Road

Florine Street

Frey Road east of McCown Road

Derouen Street from 520 Derouen going east to McCown Road

S. Joseph Street from Hwy 90 south to Derouen Street

Willowood Subdivision

Naebers Street from S. Jospeh Street going west to Bayou Villa

Ronald Street

Hwy 90 from South Joseph going east to the Bayou

Westfield Apartments

