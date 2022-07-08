Scam warning for fake fundraiser set up for college student killed

A scam warning in Jeff Davis Parish, about fake gofundme accounts for a college student who was shot and killed earlier this week in Lake Charles.

Deputies say fake accounts have been circulating online, claiming to be for the family of Joseph Tezeno.

Deputies say Tezeno was under the influence, when he tried to break into a home and was shot and killed by the homeowner.

No charges were filed.

