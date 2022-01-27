Renovations scaled back at Elton Elementary

The Jeff Davis School Board is having to restructure renovation plans for Elton Elementary School due to increased construction costs.

According to the Jennings Daily World, the 2020 hurricane season and the pandemic are the cause for the increase.

JDSB is working with an architect to see what modifications could be made to save money before the bidding process.

The board rejected bids in May of 2021 after they exceeded the original budget.

Voters approved a $4 million, 20-year bond issue to fund improvements at Elton elementary and high schools in November 2019.

