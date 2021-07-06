Relief and joy after missing Jeff Davis Parish man is found

A 20-year-old with autism is back home in Indian Village after he was missing for more than three days.

Morris Williams was found by searchers in a wooded area near his home.

It's a reunion that's capturing the hearts of tens of thousands of people who are thankful for the safe return of Morris Williams and all who lent a hand in the search.

First reponders had been combing the land near William's house since he disappeared on June 30. The area is densely wooded, and the size of the area made the search more pressing as the hours passed.

"As Saturday came around, they said it is no longer a search a rescue, it is a search and recovery. I cried all morning," said Sharla Hardy, one of Morris' high school teachers.

According to a Facebook post that has been shared by thousands, one volunteer was not fazed by the amount of ground to cover. Instead, he says he felt something divine lead him to Williams. After Morris had been missing for 82 hours, it was just 10 minutes into the job for the volunteer who found him.

"She called back crying, saying they found Morris. Those were the words we had been waiting for days to hear."

Today, his teacher dropped by his home with some cupcakes to celebrate his birthday - which was Saturday, the day he was found.

"We witnessed a miracle when Morris walked out of those woods. And he was able to walk. That was the most amazing things. He still had that smile on his face. it made this mommas heart so happy," Hardy says.