Power outage announced in Jeff Davis Parish

Posted at 3:51 PM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 16:51:26-04

There will be a scheduled power outage in Jeff Davis Parish next week.

On August 18 at 8:00 am, the Hackett Substation will shut power off to the following areas:

Illinois Plant Road, South of Hayes, Fruge Road, Pine Pasture, Grangerville, and Robinson Road.

The outage is scheduled to last six hours.

