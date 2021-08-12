Power outage announced in Jeff Davis Parish

There will be a scheduled power outage in Jeff Davis Parish next week.

On August 18 at 8:00 am, the Hackett Substation will shut power off to the following areas:

Illinois Plant Road, South of Hayes, Fruge Road, Pine Pasture, Grangerville, and Robinson Road.

The outage is scheduled to last six hours.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel