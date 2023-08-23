Police investigating crash involving two 18-wheelers

Louisiana State Police are investigating a vehicle crash involving two 18-wheelers on I-10 eastbound between Iowa and Lacassine.

The eastbound lanes are blocked as crews work to clear the scene

A traffic diversion has been created. Motorists traveling east on I-10 will exit to US-165 towards US-90 then take LA-101 back onto I-10 eastbound.

Motorist should use caution as traffic congestion is present and find alternative routes if possible

