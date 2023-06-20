Planned power outage scheduled for the Town of Welsh

WELSH, La. — The Town of Welsh has announced a planned power outage for some area residents.

The outage is scheduled for Friday, June 23, 2023, from midnight to 4 am.

The following areas will be affected:

- On Hwy 90 from Hwy 99 going east to S. Joseph Street but only on the south side.

- Nichols Street from 301 E. Nichols Street going West to Polk Street.

- S. Adams Street from Nichols Street going south to Benoit's Repair Shop.

- Corner of Bowers & Rhorer going east behind Oaklawn Cemetery.

- E. South Street Hwy 99 to Water Plant.

- Beaufort Street from 580 Beaufort Street going west to Cooper Street.

- Naebors Street from Hwy 99 going east to Bayou Villa.

- Surrounding areas of these streets may also be affected.

- Car wash and Acadian Ambulance will be affected on E. Russell Ave.

Town Officials are urging the public to inform those who may have medical problems about the planned power outage.