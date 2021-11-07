Pedestrian killed on Frontage Road in Jeff Davis Parish

A Welsh woman died Saturday night after she was struck by a pick-up truck, State Police say.

Katie Rae Mott, 35, was walking in the westbound lane of the I-10 South Frontage Road just west of La. 26 in Jeff Davis Parish, troopers say.

The crash happened at around 7:30 p.m. Mott was hit by a pick-up truck that was traveling west on the road, troopers say.

Mott sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford was properly restrained and not injured. Impairment on the part of the driver of the Ford is not suspected, but a toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation, troopers say.

According to state police, the majority of pedestrian fatalities, nearly 70 percent, occur at night. Troopers urge pedestrians to maintain a heightened level of awareness while walking near or on roadways. Simple precautions such as wearing reflective materials, avoiding distractions, not walking too close to roadways, and walking against the flow of traffic could prevent most pedestrian related crashes.

Troop D has investigated 31 fatal crashes resulting in 32 deaths in 2021.