Pedestrian identified in Jeff Davis Parish fatal crash

State Police have identified the pedestrian killed in a Jeff Davis Parish crash on La Hwy 101 on Thursday.

Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of LA Hwy 101 and Gro Racca Road in Jefferson Davis Parish at around 1:00 am on Thursday May 26.

State Police say the crash claimed the life of 37-year-old Ramsie L. Young of Fort Worth, Texas.

Troopers say the crash occurred as Young was walking north within the lane of travel on LA 101. At the same time, the driver of a pickup truck was traveling north and struck the pedestrian.

Young was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup was not injured and showed no signs of impairment. Toxicology samples were taken from the driver and pedestrian and submitted for analysis, troopers say.

This crash remains under investigation.

