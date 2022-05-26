Pedestrian hit and killed in Jeff Davis Parish

Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of LA Hwy 101 and Gro Racca Road in Jefferson Davis Parish.

State Police say the crash claimed the life of an unidentified pedestrian.

Troopers say the crash occurred as the pedestrian was walking north within the lane of travel on LA 101. At the same time, the driver of a pickup truck was traveling north and struck the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup was not injured and showed no signs of impairment. Toxicology samples were taken from the driver and pedestrian and submitted for analysis, troopers say.

This crash remains under investigation.

