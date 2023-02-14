Parents arrested for child neglect, 'deplorable living conditions'

JENNINGS, La. — Officers with the Jennings Police Department (JPD) responded to a local truck stop on February 8, 2023, after receiving a welfare concern involving a juvenile.

Officers at the scene met with Danial Myers and Kyla Hosea of Conroe, Texas, who were residing in an RV-Camper with their four children. The children were between the ages of two and 10 years old.

Jennings Police noted living conditions were extremely poor with foul smells coming from within the camper. Authorities observed animal and human excrement throughout the camper. The camper did not have any running water or electricity, and there was no bedding inside for the children.

Officials also say the children did not have enough food to eat with only partial loaves of bread and sliced cheese accessible. The children had poor hygiene, filthy clothes, and inadequate footwear to protect them from the observed biohazards on the floor as well as other hazards found inside the camper.

JPD says Myers admitted to residing inside the camper with the children and exposing them to deplorable living conditions. Myers also admitted the children lacked proper medical care, nourishment, and education. Hosea denied all allegations.

Myers and Hosea were booked into the Jeff Davis Jail on 4 counts of Cruelty to Juveniles. Child Protective Services took custody of the children.