Parents arrested for second degree murder of 13-year-old child

According to Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey, on October 19, 2022, the Department of Family and Services (DCFS) notified detectives with the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office (JDPSO) of a pending investigation with their agency involving the death of a male juvenile aged 13.

Detectives with JDPSO launched a criminal investigation on October 20, 2022. Officials began interviewing neighbors and family members and obtained medical records. The records revealed that the child died on October 17, 2022, at Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital in Baton Rouge. Hospital records also indicated that the child was 42 inches tall and weighed 28 pounds at time of death.

An autopsy of the child was performed on October 24, 2022, with the autopsy report of January 10, 2023, provided to the Jefferson Davis Parish Coroner, which indicated the cause of death as complications from malnutrition. The manner of death was deemed a homicide, authorities say.

Arrest warrants were obtained for both parents, Jennifer Ann Duhon, 40, and Adam Duhon, 40, who were arrested February 16, 2023, on charges of second degree murder of the death of the juvenile.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Ivey at the Sheriff’s office at (337) 821-2100.