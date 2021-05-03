Overturned 18-wheeler blocks left lane of I-10 east near Jennings

The left lane of I-10 East just before Jennings is blocked due to an overturned 18-wheeler.

The incident happened early Monday, May 3, at Mile Marker 61 (past LA 395).

According to DOTD, congestion in the area is approaching two miles in length.

Motorists are advised to use caution when traveling through the area.

The left lane remains blocked on I-10 East at Mile Marker 61 (past LA 395) due to an overturned tractor-trailer. Traffic congestion is approaching 2 miles. Motorists are advised to use caution. — Lafayette Traffic (@Laf_Traffic) May 3, 2021

