New CEO/President of Economic Development, Tourist Commission, & Chamber of Commerce announced

JENNINGS, La. - The Jeff Davis Parish Economic Development, Tourist Commission, and Chamber of Commerce announced Friday that Creed Romano has been named as the new CEO/President of the combined organizations.

“I was elated to be selected, but at the same time humbled because of the background and legacy left by the person who filled the position before me," said Creed Romano, CEO/President. "I am steadfast in my commitment to honor Marion’s legacy, build upon it, and continue our vision to make Jeff Davis Parish and Southwest Louisiana a great place to live and raise a family.”

Romano brings experience in site selection and economic development with 16 years of combined experience, according to a spokesperson for Jeff Davis Parish. He possesses a passion for identifying, certifying, and developing sites that attract economic development investment and new job creation.

“The Jeff Davis Economic Development office welcomes Creed to our organization and looks forward to working with him for many years to come. Creed is highly qualified, and I have no doubt that he will work hard to complete all projects that were initiated by Butch Fox and our board and based on his enthusiasm I know that he will help move our Parish forward to new heights under his leadership. I have no doubt that Butch would be very pleased with the committee’s selection.” Ronnie Petree, Jeff Davis Parish Economic Development Board Chairman.

Lorraine Bertrand, Jeff Davis Parish Tourist Commission Board Chairman, said “The Jeff Davis Parish Tourist Commission would like to welcome Creed Romano to our organization. The enthusiasm which he brings to this position is refreshing and exciting. We look forward to many years of service and continuing the legacy that Butch Fox had begun.”

“The Jeff Davis Chamber of Commerce would like to welcome Mr. Creed Romano to our organization. His knowledge and experience will be a definite asset to our communities and parish. Ms. Butch would be pleased with our candidate of choice, as he has great plans for the future. We look forward to working with Mr. Romano.” Sonja B. Landry, Jeff Davis Chamber of Commerce Board Chairman.

