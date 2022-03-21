Watch
Mother and son accused in Jennings hit and run incident

Juvenile directed by mother to run over pedestrian
Posted at 1:42 PM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 14:42:44-04

A Jennings woman and her juvenile son were arrested earlier this month in connection with a hit and run incident involving a pedestrian.

Jennings Police say on March 12, 2022, at around 12:00 p.m. officers responded to the area of the 400 block of South Main Street in reference to a hit and run involving a pedestrian. Officers say they located the victim who had been injured as a result of being struck by a vehicle.

Police say they were able to locate the vehicle involved in the incident as well as the driver of the vehicle who was identified as a juvenile and his mother 35-year-old Aerieal Jones. Jones was identified as the passenger of the vehicle.

Officers allege that Jones directed her juvenile son to intentionally run the victim over.

As a result, the juvenile was charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder and Hit and Run. The juvenile was transported to a detention facility out of state and was later released to a guardian.

Jones was charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, Hit and Run Driving and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Jones was booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office.

