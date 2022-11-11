Mermentau woman killed in three-vehicle crash

Louisiana State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash on November 10, 2022, shortly after 2:30 p.m.

The crash took place at the intersection of Louisiana Highway 1126 and US Highway 90 in Jefferson Parish.

According to authorities, the crash claimed the life of 58-year-old Mildred Elana Hydle of Mermentau.

Louisiana State Police initial investigation revealed that a 2001 Dodge pickup truck, driven by 58-year-old Michael P. Prather of Rayne, was traveling east on LA 1126 and approaching the intersection of US 90. At the same time, the driver of a 2000 Ford Expedition, was traveling east on US 90 and approaching the intersection of LA 1126. Prather disregarded the stop sign, entered the intersection, and struck the Ford on the passenger side.

After the initial impact with the Dodge, the Ford traveled into the westbound lane of travel and was struck by a 2013 Toyota pickup truck, officials say.

Hydle, who was the front seat passenger in the Ford, was properly restrained. She sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Jennings area hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. All three drivers were properly restrained and suffered injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

