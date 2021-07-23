Watch
Man with knife arrested outside Jeff Davis truck stop casino

JDPSO
courtesy Jeff Davis Parish Sheriffs Office / Facebook
Posted at 8:50 AM, Jul 23, 2021
A Jennings man was arrested Wednesday after arming himself with a knife while arguing with security at a truck stop casino in Jeff Davis Parish.

Deputies were called to Peto's Truck Stop Casino on July 21 in reference to the incident.

When deputies arrived, they say they allegedly observed the suspect, identified as 40-year-old Luke Freeman, running from the parking lot with large fixed blade knife in his hand.

Freeman attempted to hide in the grassy area adjacent to the truck stop, but was apprehended.

He was booked into the parish jail on the following charges:

  • Entry or remaining on premises
  • Obstruction of justice
  • Possession of CDS III
  • Bringing contraband into penal facility
  • Resisting an officer
  • Illegal carry of weapons

