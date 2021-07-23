Man with knife arrested outside Jeff Davis truck stop casino

A Jennings man was arrested Wednesday after arming himself with a knife while arguing with security at a truck stop casino in Jeff Davis Parish.

Deputies were called to Peto's Truck Stop Casino on July 21 in reference to the incident.

When deputies arrived, they say they allegedly observed the suspect, identified as 40-year-old Luke Freeman, running from the parking lot with large fixed blade knife in his hand.

Freeman attempted to hide in the grassy area adjacent to the truck stop, but was apprehended.

He was booked into the parish jail on the following charges:

Entry or remaining on premises

Obstruction of justice

Possession of CDS III

Bringing contraband into penal facility

Resisting an officer

Illegal carry of weapons

