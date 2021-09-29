Man wanted in separate incidents in Jennings arrested in Houston

A fugitive wanted this summer for three counts of attempted first-degree murder is back in Jennings Police custody after being located in Texas.

The Jennings Police department says that on Tuesday, Jermey Tavon Freeney, 25, of Jennings, was booked into the parish jail on three counts of attempted first-degree murder, domestic abuse battery, resisting an officer, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapons and illegal discharge of weapons.

The charges stemmed from two incidents that took place in June, according to Jennings Police Department Chief Danny Semmes.

In the first incident which occurred on June 3, Freeney allegedly fled on foot from police after officers were called to the scene for a domestic incident with his sister.

“As he fled the scene, he stumbled, dropping several items from his person,” Semmes said. “We recovered a firearm, a digital scale and currency.”

The second incident took place just three days later on June 6 near the intersection of Wilbert D. Rochelle and G.C. Chaney.

“The suspect approached three subjects sitting in the front of a house and fired a gun at them, grazing the top of one of the subject’s head,” Semmes said. “It was nearly a fatality.” Semmes said the suspect then fled the scene that day in a dark-colored black sedan.

In August, JPD officer obtained information that Freeney was going to be performing at a club in Houston. Jennings Police Department then contacted the Houston Police Department Homicide Division where they provided Houston PD with the warrant information and Freeney's whereabouts.

“He was an up-and-coming rapper and he posted on Facebook that he was going to be rapping at a club in Houston,” Semmes said.

With the information provided to Houston PD from the Jennings Police Department, Freeney was arrested just before he entered the club by Houston Police Department (HPD) officers and found to have a firearm in his possession.

Freeney was charged by HPD for possession of a firearm by a felon Aug. 7. and transported to the Harris County Correction Office where he awaited extradition. On September 28, 2021 Freeney was extradited back to Jennings to face charges from the two incidents that took place in June.

